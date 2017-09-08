Birthday Special: Asha Bhosle’s romantic melodies that should be on your playlist

Happy birthday Asha Bhosle: The icon brought melody in our life day after day for as long as we can remember. Happy birthday Asha Bhosle: The icon brought melody in our life day after day for as long as we can remember.

Asha Bhosle turns 84 today. In between our hectic lives, the soothing voice of Asha Bhosle from the radio or playlist brightens up an otherwise mundane routine. Thanks to Asha Bhosle, we don’t mind suddenly waking up in the morning or being stuck in traffic for unusually long hours as we have Ashaji’s voice to cheer us up.

The world is in dire need of the old tunes of Asha Bhosle as we are living in times where party songs and remixes (with auto tune and cheap catchy lines) have started dominating the airwaves. Asha Bhosle brought melody in our life day after day for as long as we can remember.

Not that we need a day to admire Asha Bhosle for adding melody in our lives, but now that we have, we will make the most of it. In the year 1948, Ashaji made her debut with Saavn Aaya, a song from the film Chunariya. But she attained fame much later in 1957. Be it the remixed version of Cha Cha Cha or Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Ashaji simply knew how to add life to music. Throughout her career in the music industry, the singer has treated us with ghazals, folk songs, pop music, qawwalis and Rabindra Sangeet.

Let’s recall some of the most romantic tracks of Ashaji as she turns 84 today.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko – Yaadon Ki Baaraat

Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar – Hum Dono

In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke – Umrao Jaan

Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani – The Great Gambler

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja – Caravan

Aao Huzoor – Kismat

Jaaiye Aap Kahaan Jaayenge – Mere Sanam

Yeh Mera Dil – Don

Mera Kuch Samaan – Ijaazat

Rangeela Re – Rangeela

Happy birthday Ashaji!

