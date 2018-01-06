Happy birthday AR Rahman: A playlist of his top ten Hindi compositions

Happy Birthday AR Rahman! Happy Birthday AR Rahman!

AR Rahman. The name speaks for itself. To say that AR Rahman is one of the best things that happened to the music industry is an understatement. His work is noted for its quirky sense of Indianness. He is known for his fusion of Indian classical music with world music which makes his renditions a beautiful mix of traditional orchestral arrangements and electronic beats.

Better known for his compositions, many a times AR Rahman also lends his voice for his tracks. Rahman is not just a huge name in the Hindi film industry but his genius is even more recognised in the south. He even has renditions like Slumdog Millionaire’s “Jai Ho” which have made him a popular artiste all over the world. Among his various accolades are four National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, 15 Filmfare Awards and 16 Filmfare Awards in South. Today, on his 51st birthday, we bring to you a special curation of his top ten Hindi compositions, out of which, many have been sung by him as well.

Rehna Tu – Delhi 6

This beautiful track from Delhi 6 is sung by Rahman, Benny Dayal and Tanvi and composed by Rahman himself. Penned by Prasoon Joshi, the song features the quintessential Rahman quirkiness which distinguishes all his work from that of his contemporaries.

Nadaan Parindey – Rockstar

“Nadaan Parindey” featured in Imtiaz Ali’s musical drama Rockstar. Rockstar is full of soulful tracks that are popular among audiences even today, but this one especially stands out. It has been beautiful penned by Irshad Kamil, sung by Mohit Chauhan and composed by Rahman.

O Hum Dum Suniyo Re – Saathiya

A classic of its own accord, “O Hum Dum Suniyo Re” from Saathiya sees the beautiful collaboration between two indistry mavericks, Gulzar and AR Rahman. Released in 2002, the song was a breakthrough from the kind of music that was being made at that time.

OK Jaanu title track – OK Jaanu

Another one of the amazing collaborations between Gulzar and AR Rahman, the title track from Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s OK Jaanu, this track makes you want to let yourself loose and seize life like never before. Rahman has even lent his voice for this one.

Dil Se Re – Dil Se..

Gulzar and AR Rahman weave magic together every time they come together. Sung by Rahman, “Dil Se Re” is another one of such classics.

Tere Bina – Guru

Sung by Rahman, Chinmaye, Murtuza Khan and Qadir Khan, this romantic track from Mani Ratnam’s Guru is one of the best and most meaningful love songs ever made in the Hindi music industry. There is one section in the song where Rahman delivers a traditional classical piece and it is very pleasing to the ears.

Nazar Laaye – Raanjhana

This underrated song from Raanjhana is another one of Rahman’s magical creations. Sung by Rashid Ali and Neeti Mohan, this soft track has meaningful lyrics by Irshad Kamil and has a very positive feel to it.

Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha

Sung by Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh, this AR Rahman composition is one of the best songs of recent times. Picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the track even wonderfully captures the emotions of the couple in the film.

Patakha Guddi – Highway

“Patakha Guddi” from Alia Bhatt’s Highway is sung by the Nooran sisters and composed by Rahman. It has the perfect folk lyrics and beats but it also has a modern touch to it.

Tu Hi Re – Bombay

One of the best AR Rahman songs so far, “Tu Hi Re” from the film Bombay is such an evergreen romantic rendition that tugs the strings of our hearts even today.

Here’s to celebrating Rahman’s 51st birthday listening to his soulful tracks!

