Happy Birthday Adnan Sami: 10 songs which prove that he can turn any musical note into sheer gold

Adnan Sami is one singer who blurs the lines between western and classical music, while giving a perfect dose of fusion in his songs. The man has been in the business for 33 years, and has had a journey which is as exemplary on a professional note, as it is personally for him. Born in Pakistan, Adnan has had a flourishing career in India as well. Having won many awards for his songs, in 2003, he entered the Limca Book of Records for being the only Asian artiste to have a sold-out Wembley Stadium for two consecutive nights. What’s more? As a classical concert pianist, he has performed at various prestigious shows across the world. The Keyboard magazine even acknowledged him as the Keyboard Discovery of the 90s, and he was also honoured with a Special Award from the U.K. Parliament.

Having started his career with English songs, Adnan’s first hit was titled “Run For His Life”. Little do people know that Adnan has even played the lead in a Pakistani film titled Sargam. He is also the youngest recipient of the Naushad Music Award for Excellence in Music, and has been bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Glory Of India Award by the Government of India.

Keeping aside his career highs, Adnan also has a success story of getting into shape. This happened in 2006, when weighing 230 kilos, Adnan was given just six months to live by the doctors. Through proper diet and exercise, Adnan won back his life, and shed 167 kilos in 16 months. Adnan tied the knot for a third time with German girl Roya. The two were blessed with a daughter in May this year, whom they named Medina.

As Adnan turns 46 today, we list down his best 10 songs, which are still a part of our playlist, only proving why Adnan has a voice for all seasons.

Aye Udi Udi

Bhar Do Jholi

Kabhi To Nazar Milao

Mehebooba

Noor-e-Khuda

Lift Karadey

Shayad Yehi To Pyar Hai

Nain Se Naino Ko Mila

Dil Kya Kare

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

