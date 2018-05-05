Adele’s Oscar-winning Skyfall is a thing of piercing beauty

On Adele’s birthday, here’s looking back at the singer’s Academy Award-winning song. On Adele’s birthday, here’s looking back at the singer’s Academy Award-winning song.

Adele, one name that has come to unite pop and soul lovers together, is a phenomenon. Widely successful, deeply loved and to top it all, she is hilarious (at least that’s how she has been on her several talk show appearances).

Adele first made her debut in the world of music in the year 2006 after a friend reportedly posted one of her demos on social media site Myspace. She quickly became a sensation and signed her first contract with the label XL Recordings. To use a cliche, there has been no looking back for Adele since then. Her debut album 19, released in 2008, was a commercial hit. And you know how she has reached millions with her popular tracks Hello, Rolling in the Deep and Set Fire to the Rain.

However, personally, I think Skyfall is one of her best performances to date. And I am not really an Adele fan or a James Bond fan, to be brutally honest. But as someone who loves and respects all forms of music, it has to be acknowledged that her Skyfall performance was deeply haunting, evocative and emotional. Of course, the song is the product of combined efforts of producer Paul Epworth who also co-wrote the track with her. Not to forget the wonderful orchestration by J. A. C. Redford, which gives the song its sense of grandeur.

Adele, as she has been quoted by The Guardian, was not jumping-on-the-sofa excited to be lending her voice to Daniel Craig’s Bond film of the same name at first.

“I was a little hesitant at first to be involved. There’s a lot of instant spotlight and pressure when it comes to a Bond song. But I fell in love with the script and Paul had some great ideas for the track and it ended up being a bit of a no-brainer to do it in the end. It was also a lot of fun writing to a brief, something I’ve never done, which made it exciting,” said the singer, according to a report by The Guardian.

The song went on to win major awards of the season. Skyfall took home Academy Award for Best Original Song, Brit Award for British Single of the Year, Critics’ Choice Movie Award Best Song, Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The lyrics and music was composed keeping in mind the narrative of the film Skyfall. Perhaps one of the loveliest things about the track is the marriage of Adele’s smooth and honey-like vocals with the almost-deafening and eerie accompanying music. And then there are the dips and rises her voice takes throughout the song, like an oncoming tide, like a firm warning to its listeners of what lies ahead. Of course, it made sense then that Skyfall played with the opening credits of the movie.

