Gwen Stefani’s divorce from Gavin Rossdale is ‘still painful’

Gwen Stefani may have found love in Balke Shelton, but the country singer says divorce from Gavin Rossdale still hurts her.

Stefani, 46, and Rossdale parted way after 13 years of marriage last year, reported People magazine.

“It’s still painful. I’m still looking at the pieces going, ‘What is happening?’ There’s so many great things but

it’s still super hard to have your family break up … What do you do after that? Like, here we are,” she said

The singer said she didn’t want to lose the emotional battle and decided to write her third solo album “This Is What the Truth Feels Like”.

“I felt like I was so, I was so – I can’t even find the words, oh my God – I was embarrassed, and I felt like, ‘Wow, I can’t go down. This is not who I am, I’m not gonna fail.’ I had to make something good out of it, so I tried to write … I was like, ‘I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna make this into music’,” she said.

