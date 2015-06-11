Gwen Stefani will return as coach to ‘The Voice’

“The expertise and camaraderie of this panel will provide an immeasurable experience for the artists and must-see entertainment for all who are watching”,said Paul Telegdy, President of alternative and latenight programming for NBC entertainment. (Source: AP)

Singer Gwen Stefani will is returning as a coach on “The Voice”, replacing Christina Aguilera for its ninth season. Stefani, 45, be joined by returning coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Pharrell Williams. Carson Daly will be back as host, reported Variety.

“The expertise and camaraderie of this panel will provide an immeasurable experience for the artists and must-see entertainment for all who are watching”,said Paul Telegdy, President of alternative and latenight programming for NBC entertainment.

Stefani made her debut on season seven, along with Pharrell, who’s been in every season since. Season nine marks Stefani’s second and Pharrell’s third round.

Levine and Shelton have been staples throughout the entire eight-season run. “The Voice” returns this September.

