Gurdas Maan’s Punjab: Can this song change the destiny of Udta Punjab? Watch Video

Music comes with the power of change, from the Sufi poets to rebels of Rock generation. But can a song change the destiny of a state that appears to have lost its way? Gurdas Maan, that raconteur of Punjab and its music long before men who are peddling rap and Punjabi pop were even born, is back. And so emphatic and moving is his new song that we hope it can change the destiny of the state. The man himself has turned 60 and plays Father Time in the new video as we walk with him, watching how the state has changed over the years. For company, Maan has Bhagat Singh as a child who as a spectator watches over Punjab today and probably wonders if his ultimate sacrifice was for all this.

And what is ‘all this’? A question everyone is capable of answering — drug addiction, pesticides, consumerism and crime — multiple problems that have besieged the state and based on whom the recent Punjab elections were fought. Come to think of it, had the song come out a few days ago, it may have changed the outcome of the elections.

Watch | Gurdas Maan’s new song Punjab here:

But probably releasing it after the state elections was a conscious decision. As Maan told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I did not want to hurt anyone or for that matter politicise the ills I feel so strongly about. I have received so much from Punjab and Punjabis that it is my responsibility to give a bit back.”

Celebs were quick to respond to the song. While many tweeted it was the “need of the hour”, others said it was “time to save Punjab”. Here are a few of them…

Really lost for words @gurdasmaan Saab ji, aakha che hanju aa ge.. Beautifully conceptualised video @gurickkgmaan http://t.co/R9yYPLONur — JAZ DHAMI (@THEJAZDHAMI) February 9, 2017

1 of THE most powerful messages ive ever heard in a song only living legend @gurdasmaan ji could make us all listenhttp://t.co/tUpf2vJhKy — Jassi Sidhu (@Jassisidhu) February 9, 2017

Bahut hi Jyada vadea song by sir @gurdasmaan Great message in song & video by @gurickkgmaan paji. #gurdasmaanpunjab http://t.co/auJobzbkjO — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) February 9, 2017

THIS is why @gurdasmaan Saab is a Legend! Watch this now! Goosebumps guaranteed.Brilliant music @jatindershah10 http://t.co/BWN9EtS2bd — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) February 9, 2017

My god!!!dis is another level…i got goosebumps!! @gurdasmaan sir thanks for dis…http://t.co/nY9oU1ud1K — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) February 10, 2017

A masterpiece by the most revered @gurdasmaan saab 🙏🏻. This song is the need of the hour. http://t.co/yUuMSH9osz #AyushmannMusicRecco — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 10, 2017

Gurdas Maan’s Punjab is absolutely amazing!

