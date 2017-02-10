Latest News

Gurdas Maan’s Punjab: Can this song change the destiny of Udta Punjab? Watch Video

Gurdas Maan's Punjab: Gurdas Maan, that raconteur of Punjab and its music long before men who are peddling rap and Punjabi pop were even born, is back.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 10, 2017 12:09 pm
Music comes with the power of change, from the Sufi poets to rebels of Rock generation. But can a song change the destiny of a state that appears to have lost its way? Gurdas Maan, that raconteur of Punjab and its music long before men who are peddling rap and Punjabi pop were even born, is back. And so emphatic and moving is his new song that we hope it can change the destiny of the state. The man himself has turned 60 and plays Father Time in the new video as we walk with him, watching how the state has changed over the years. For company, Maan has Bhagat Singh as a child who as a spectator watches over Punjab today and probably wonders if his ultimate sacrifice was for all this.

And what is ‘all this’? A question everyone is capable of answering — drug addiction, pesticides, consumerism and crime — multiple problems that have besieged the state and based on whom the recent Punjab elections were fought. Come to think of it, had the song come out a few days ago, it may have changed the outcome of the elections.

Watch | Gurdas Maan’s new song Punjab here:

 

But probably releasing it after the state elections was a conscious decision. As Maan told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I did not want to hurt anyone or for that matter politicise the ills I feel so strongly about. I have received so much from Punjab and Punjabis that it is my responsibility to give a bit back.”

Celebs were quick to respond to the song. While many tweeted it was the “need of the hour”, others said it was “time to save Punjab”. Here are a few of them…

Gurdas Maan’s Punjab is absolutely amazing!

