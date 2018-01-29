Grammys 2018 Winners List: LIVE UPDATES

A look at who won what at the 60th Grammy Awards. A look at who won what at the 60th Grammy Awards.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Monday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The music awards show hosted by James Corden, for the second year in a row, will air on VH1 in India. While Jay-Z leads the nominations this year with a whopping eight nods, multiple Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar follows close behind with seven nods and Bruno Mars has six nominations. Other top nominees also include Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), Khalid and No I.D. with five nominations each. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, SZA and Julia Michaels will also compete for multiple awards. Performers include U2, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Pink, Sting, Chris Stapleton, Kesha and Little Big Town.

Here is a quick look at who won at 2018 Grammy Awards:

Best pop duo/group performance: “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” various artists

Best pop vocal album: — “Divide,” Ed Sheeran

Best rock album: “A Deeper Understanding,” The War on Drugs

Best rap song: “HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar

Best urban contemporary album: “Starboy” — The Weeknd

Best R&B album: “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars

Best R&B song: “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

Best dance/electronic album: “3-D The Catalogue”

Best jazz vocal album: “Dreams And Daggers,” Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best jazz instrumental album: “Rebirth,” Billy Childs

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: La La Land

Best music video: “HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd