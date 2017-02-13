Grammy Awards 2017 live: Adele, Beyonce lead winners list

Grammy Awards 2017 live: Here is the full list of winners of 59th annual Grammy Awards. Grammy Awards 2017 live: Here is the full list of winners of 59th annual Grammy Awards.

The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Pop superstar Beyonce, proudly caressing her pregnant belly, took the Grammys stage by storm on Sunday on a night marked by political statements, sentimental tributes and a misstep by British singer Adele. In her first public appearance since her surprise announcement 12 days ago that she is expecting twins, Beyonce donned a sheer, glittering gold dress and halo to sing a medley of emotional ballads “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” from “Lemonade”, her Grammy-nominated album about feminism, race and betrayal. Moments later though, it was Adele who literally stopped the show after flubbing the start of a tribute to the late British pop star George Michael.

“I’m sorry. I know it’s live TV,” she said, cursing, stopping her slow ballad version of Michael’s “Fast Love” and asking to start again. “I can’t mess this up for him (Michael),” she said. Adele was given a standing ovation after completing the song, one of two separate tributes to Michael and musician Prince, both of whom died unexpectedly in 2016.

Beyonce went into Sunday’s awards show with a leading nine nominations and won two in the early going, saying the intention of the album was to show all women they could be “beautiful, intelligent and capable.”

She is competing head-on with Adele, 28, the only other artist to be nominated for all three top awards – album, song and record of the year – to be handed out at the end of the show. Adele took two early awards, beating Beyonce in the pop vocal performance category, and her best-selling “25” also won for pop vocal album. She also won Song of the Year award.

Here is the full list of winners of 59th annual Grammy Awards:

Song of the year

Formation – Beyoncé

Hello – Adele – WINNER

I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner

Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

7 Years – Lukas Graham

Best rap album

Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book – WINNER

De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled – Major Key

Drake – Views

Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP

Kanye West – The Life of Pablo

Best urban contemporary album

Beyonce – Lemonade – WINNER

Gallant – Ology

King – We Are King

Anderson Paak – Malibu

Rihanna – Anti

Best country solo performance

Love Can Go To Hell – Brandy Clark

Vice – Miranda Lambert

My Church – Maren Morris – WINNER

Church Bells – Carrie Underwood

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Best rock song

Blackstar – David Bowie – WINNER

Burn the Witch – Radiohead

Hardwired – Metallica

Heathens – Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human – Highly Suspect

Best pop duo/group performance

Closer – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

7 Years – Lukas Graham

Work – Rihanna

Cheap Thrills – Sia featuring Sean Paul

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots – WINNER

Best new artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper – WINNER

Maren Morris

Anderson Paak

Best pop vocal album

Adele – 25 – WINNER

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato – Confident

Sia – This Is Acting

Best pop solo performance

Hello – Adele – WINNER

Hold Up – Beyoncé

Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

Piece By Piece (Idol Version) – Kelly Clarkson

Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande

Best R&B performance

BJ The Chicago Kid – Turnin’ Me Up

Ro James – Permission

Musiq Soulchild – I Do

Rihanna – Needed Me

Solange – Cranes In the Sky – WINNER

Best R&B song

PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake – Come See Me

Bryson Tiller – Exchange

Rihanna – Kiss It Better

Maxwell – Lake By the Ocean – WINNER

Tory Lanez – Luv

Best rap performance

Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem – WINNER

Desiigner – Panda

Drake featuring the Throne – Pop Style

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – All the Way Up

Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West – That Part

Best rap/sung performance

Drake – Hotline Bling – WINNER

Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar – Freedom

DRAM featuring Lil Yachty – Broccoli

Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – Ultralight Beam

Kanye West featuring Rihanna – Famous

Best R&B album

BJ The Chicago Kid – In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live – WINNER

Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition – Healing Season

Mya – Smoove Jones

Best rap song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – All The Way Up

Kanye West featuring Rihanna – Famous

Drake – Hotline Bling – WINNER

Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem

Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – Ultralight Beam

Best metal performance

Baroness – Shock Me

Silvera – Gojira

Korn – Rotting In Vain

Megadeth – Dystopia – WINNER

Periphery – The Price is Wrong

Best rock performance

Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)

Beyoncé featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself

David Bowie – Blackstar – WINNER

Disturbed – The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best dance recording

Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up

The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down – WINNER

Flume – Never Be Like You

Riton – Rinse and Repeat

Sofi Tukker – Drinkee

Best dance/electronic album

Skin – Flume – WINNER

Electronica 1: The Time Machine – Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch – Tycho

Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future – Underworld

Best music video

Beyonce – Formation – WINNER

Leon Bridges – River

Coldplay – Up and Up

Jamie xx – Gosh

OK Go – Upside Down and Inside Out

Best country song

Keith Urban – Blue Ain’t Your Color

Thomas Rhett – Die A Happy Man

Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw – WINNER

My Church – Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert – Vice

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King – Different For Girls

Brothers Osborne – 21 Summer

Kenny Chesney and Pink – Setting the World On Fire

Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton – Jolene – WINNER

Chris Young With Cassadee Pope – Think of You

