Grammy Awards 2017 live: Adele, Beyonce lead winners list

The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Pop superstar Beyonce, proudly caressing her pregnant belly, took the Grammys stage by storm on Sunday on a night marked by political statements, sentimental tributes and a misstep by British singer Adele. In her first public appearance since her surprise announcement 12 days ago that she is expecting twins, Beyonce donned a sheer, glittering gold dress and halo to sing a medley of emotional ballads “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” from “Lemonade”, her Grammy-nominated album about feminism, race and betrayal. Moments later though, it was Adele who literally stopped the show after flubbing the start of a tribute to the late British pop star George Michael.
“I’m sorry. I know it’s live TV,” she said, cursing, stopping her slow ballad version of Michael’s “Fast Love” and asking to start again. “I can’t mess this up for him (Michael),” she said. Adele was given a standing ovation after completing the song, one of two separate tributes to Michael and musician Prince, both of whom died unexpectedly in 2016.
Beyonce went into Sunday’s awards show with a leading nine nominations and won two in the early going, saying the intention of the album was to show all women they could be “beautiful, intelligent and capable.”
She is competing head-on with Adele, 28, the only other artist to be nominated for all three top awards – album, song and record of the year – to be handed out at the end of the show. Adele took two early awards, beating Beyonce in the pop vocal performance category, and her best-selling “25” also won for pop vocal album. She also won Song of the Year award.
Here is the full list of winners of 59th annual Grammy Awards:
Song of the year
Formation – Beyoncé
Hello – Adele – WINNER
I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner
Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
7 Years – Lukas Graham
Best rap album
Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book – WINNER
De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled – Major Key
Drake – Views
Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
Best urban contemporary album
Beyonce – Lemonade – WINNER
Gallant – Ology
King – We Are King
Anderson Paak – Malibu
Rihanna – Anti
Best country solo performance
Love Can Go To Hell – Brandy Clark
Vice – Miranda Lambert
My Church – Maren Morris – WINNER
Church Bells – Carrie Underwood
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Best rock song
Blackstar – David Bowie – WINNER
Burn the Witch – Radiohead
Hardwired – Metallica
Heathens – Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human – Highly Suspect
Best pop duo/group performance
Closer – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
7 Years – Lukas Graham
Work – Rihanna
Cheap Thrills – Sia featuring Sean Paul
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots – WINNER
Best new artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper – WINNER
Maren Morris
Anderson Paak
Best pop vocal album
Adele – 25 – WINNER
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato – Confident
Sia – This Is Acting
Best pop solo performance
Hello – Adele – WINNER
Hold Up – Beyoncé
Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
Piece By Piece (Idol Version) – Kelly Clarkson
Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande
Best R&B performance
BJ The Chicago Kid – Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James – Permission
Musiq Soulchild – I Do
Rihanna – Needed Me
Solange – Cranes In the Sky – WINNER
Best R&B song
PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake – Come See Me
Bryson Tiller – Exchange
Rihanna – Kiss It Better
Maxwell – Lake By the Ocean – WINNER
Tory Lanez – Luv
Best rap performance
Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem – WINNER
Desiigner – Panda
Drake featuring the Throne – Pop Style
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – All the Way Up
Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West – That Part
Best rap/sung performance
Drake – Hotline Bling – WINNER
Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar – Freedom
DRAM featuring Lil Yachty – Broccoli
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – Ultralight Beam
Kanye West featuring Rihanna – Famous
Best R&B album
BJ The Chicago Kid – In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live – WINNER
Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition – Healing Season
Mya – Smoove Jones
Best rap song
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – All The Way Up
Kanye West featuring Rihanna – Famous
Drake – Hotline Bling – WINNER
Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – Ultralight Beam
Best metal performance
Baroness – Shock Me
Silvera – Gojira
Korn – Rotting In Vain
Megadeth – Dystopia – WINNER
Periphery – The Price is Wrong
Best rock performance
Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)
Beyoncé featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself
David Bowie – Blackstar – WINNER
Disturbed – The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Best dance recording
Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up
The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down – WINNER
Flume – Never Be Like You
Riton – Rinse and Repeat
Sofi Tukker – Drinkee
Best dance/electronic album
Skin – Flume – WINNER
Electronica 1: The Time Machine – Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch – Tycho
Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future – Underworld
Best music video
Beyonce – Formation – WINNER
Leon Bridges – River
Coldplay – Up and Up
Jamie xx – Gosh
OK Go – Upside Down and Inside Out
Best country song
Keith Urban – Blue Ain’t Your Color
Thomas Rhett – Die A Happy Man
Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw – WINNER
My Church – Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert – Vice
Best country duo/group performance
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King – Different For Girls
Brothers Osborne – 21 Summer
Kenny Chesney and Pink – Setting the World On Fire
Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton – Jolene – WINNER
Chris Young With Cassadee Pope – Think of You