Grammy Awards 2017: Indian sitarist Anoushka Shankar loses Grammy award for sixth time

It was sixth time unlucky for Indian sitarist Anoushka Shankar, who failed to convert her World Music category nomination into a win again at the Grammy awards as she lost the trophy to cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Yo-Yo Ma collected a crossover award in the best world music album category, for “Sing Me Home.” The classical virtuoso has received 19 Grammys to date.

Anoushka, 35, was nominated for her album “Land of Gold” which is on global refugee crisis.

She was accompanied by her husband, British director Joe Wright at the music ceremony.

“Very excited that this man is my date to the #grammys today! It’s the first time he’s been free to join me. #husband #JoeWright #love,” she tweeted.

For the event, the musician chose a red, high-slit velvet Sabyasachi Mukherjee gown.

Anoushka, the daughter of famous sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, received her first ever Grammy nomination at the age of 20 but she is yet to bag an award despite multiple nominations.

However, her late father won two individual Grammys as well as two in collaborations.