Grammy Awards 2017: David Bowie’s Blackstar wins all nominated categories at Grammys

Grammy Awards 2017: In this December 15, 2003 file photo, singer/songwriter David Bowie launches his United States leg of his worldwide tour called “A Reality Tour,” at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Source: AP/file photo) Grammy Awards 2017: In this December 15, 2003 file photo, singer/songwriter David Bowie launches his United States leg of his worldwide tour called “A Reality Tour,” at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Source: AP/file photo)

David Bowie’s 25th and final studio album “Blackstar” won five posthumous trophies at the 59th annual Grammys. The late icon’s album was honoured for best rock performance, best rock song, alternative music album, recording package and engineered album (non-classical), sweeping in all nominated categories.

Although he received a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2006, this posthumous victory marks Bowie’s first wins in musical categories.

Taking to Twitter, Bowie’s son, director Duncan Jones, paid tribute to his father’s Grammy honour and posted a picture of him along with the late musician.

“So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever. #grammys2017,” Jones captioned the picture in which he is holding up the singer.

“Blackstar”, also Bowie’s only album to top the Billboard 200 in the US, was released on January 8 last year, just two days prior to his death.

He died following an 18-month battle with cancer on January 10 last year at the age of 69.