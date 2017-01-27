Going unplugged has its own risks, rewards: Benny Dayal

Benny Dayal feels going unplugged helps in exploring one as a singer. Benny Dayal feels going unplugged helps in exploring one as a singer.

Singer Benny Dayal, who will perform at the sixth season of MTV Unplugged, says performing unplugged has its own risks and rewards.

“Going unplugged has its own risks and rewards. While most singers might think twice before going unplugged, I think it’s a great platform for an artiste to experiment with his own creation and challenge himself,” Benny said in a statement.

Benny will be seen performing alongside Neeti Mohan. He says going unplugged helps in exploring “yourself as a singer and go that extra mile…I’m really kicked to be performing with Neeti Mohan.”

Neeti, who has crooned numbers like Kheech meri photo, Sau aasmaan and Tune maari entriyaan, says the shows concept intrigues her.

“I believe that there is nothing more powerful than art in its raw and pure form…I have never felt so free-spirited as a singer. I shared the stage with Rahman sir in the second season…and this time around Benny and I will be performing together. Hope our listeners have a great time!” she said.

Singer Benny Dayal, who has created a string of hits like “Let’s naacho” and “Badtameez dil”, says the risk of standing up for an original number has reduced, and added that composers are just revamping old songs to play safe.

There has been a surge of recreations of old numbers like “Dheere dheere”, “Pal pal dil ke paas”, “Aise na mujhe tum dekho” and “Khoya khoya chand”. Is Bollywood running out of fresh ideas for music?

Benny said earlier, “I do feel that some old songs are revamped and pumped into all radio stations and online platforms. I think sometimes the risk of standing up for an original new composition has reduced.”