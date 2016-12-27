Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Him

George Michael George Michael

On a hot summer evening in 1994, my friend’s elder brother took us to his room and shut the door. He was 19, nearly 10 years older than I, and would keep to himself. He headed for the tape player that was on a table full of cassettes, and picked out Faith (1987). Soon, we were all dancing: my friend and I mostly jumped and joggled about, while her brother shimmied with an imaginary guitar. He wouldn’t lend the tape, but I was welcome to come over to listen to it anytime; and if he was in the mood, he’d explain the lyrics, maybe even Father figure, which had to be sung in the bathroom while filling up the bucket, because it was not about fatherhood.

On Sunday, George Michael passed away at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire, England, at the age of 53, from a suspected heart failure.

To love Michael is to know that he was so much more than his most popular offerings. Get yourself a drink — make it a strong one — and play Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1 (1990), his stunning sophomore album, that took apart the dance-pop structures that Faith was built on, and replaced it with a conscience and soul that befuddled his fans, but won him acclaim as a songwriter.

It begins with Praying for time, whose slowly descending chords seem more poignant today: The rich declare themselves poor/And most of us are not sure/If we have too much/But we’ll take our chances/ ‘Cause God’s stopped keeping score. He follows this up with Freedom 90, a pop juggernaut that rivalled Faith, whose lyrics are a testimony to how jaded Michael had already become with the Levi’s-wearing, Ray-Ban-sporting popstar he used to be: There’s something deep inside of me/ There’s someone else I’ve got to be/ Take back your picture in a frame/Take back your singing in the rain/ I just hope you understand/ Sometimes the clothes do not make the man.

Michael’s voice soars in his Gospel-inspired cover of Stevie Wonder’s They won’t go when I go, his first of several outstanding cover tracks, that would even spawn an album — Songs From The Last Century (1999). Michael successfully reinterpreted old standards such as My baby just cares for me by Nina Simone, The first time ever I saw your face by Frank Sinatra; he slowed down the tango origins of The Police’s Roxanne into a lush production that is downright sinful.

Michael would never completely turn his back on the charts — Older, his third studio album (1997), was suitably uptempo with the irresistible Fastlove, which debuted at number one in 1996; six singles including Spinning the wheel and Star people became standalone hits.

Somewhere, before the internet era in India, in the midst of rumours such as Bryan Adams has cancer, came the one about Michael’s sexuality — he was gay. I can now laugh at the sense of betrayal I felt as a young, cisgender, straight woman, but back then, the Michael I’d fallen in love/lust with embodied a masculine ideal. But what do all these labels mean in front of Jesus to a child? Written for his Brazilian lover, Anselmo Feleppa, who died in 1993, the song features in Older, but Michael first performed it in 1994 at the first MTV Europe Music Awards. His smooth tenor feels like a caress, elevating the bossa nova-styled dirge into something hopeful. Michael sings of the love we sometimes dare to make, against all odds, one that is so dauntless and imperishable, that death is of no consequence at all.

Death is never the end, it cannot be.