Former Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Zain Ali found dead

Zain Ali participated in 2012 edition of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. ( Source: Zee TV) Zain Ali participated in 2012 edition of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. ( Source: Zee TV)

Zain Ali, a Pakistani contestant who participated in the 2012 edition of Indian singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, breathed his last at a friend’s house in Sheikhupura on Friday, reported The Express Tribune.

Zain Ali who hailed from Lahore had left his home on Thursday (July 20) night to meet a friend in Sheikhupura. “Zain told us that he was going to hang out with his friends for a few days but we woke up to the news of his death. He was unmarried and had no love affairs or financial troubles that we know. In fact, Zain was about to make a new song for an upcoming film soon and was very excited about it,” singer’s brother Sonu Ali was quoted as saying in the report.

Zain’s friends told Sonu that they found him lying unconscious in the washroom. The medical investigation is going on and the cause of death is yet to be confirmed. However, Zain’s brother Sonu shared that the singer was a drug addict but he wouldn’t have crossed the limits. Sonu also suggested that Zain could have died due to a brain hemorrhage. However, nothing is confirmed as yet and the family is awaiting the final medical report.

Zain belonged to Saeed Mitha family of musicians. He shot to fame after he participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and was appreciated by people in both India and Pakistan. Zain couldn’t win the competition but garnered accolades from music veterans, and was hailed as the future of Pakistani music.

