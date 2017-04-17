Euphoria just dropped a new song Jesus The Lord Has Risen and it’s very different from rest of their music

Euphoria Palash Sen’s ‘Jesus: The Lord Has Risen’ comes right after Easter. Euphoria Palash Sen’s ‘Jesus: The Lord Has Risen’ comes right after Easter.

Early on Monday morning, Euphoria music group’s frontman Palash Sen took to Twitter to share the link to their new track. “Presenting India’s first Hind Rock song about the Rockstar – Jesus Christ. Euphoria’s ‘The Lord Has Risen’ out now,” tweeted Palash Sen.

The pop band Euphoria is known for their progressive and liberal approach and their heart-touching songs that perfectly bring out all kinds of emotions trapped within. That’s why it was quite surprising when the band, which once made us groove to songs like Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, Ana Meri Gully, Ab Naa Jaa, Maaeri, Shanana and Halla Bol chose to do a song on Lord Jesus.

Palash Sen’s ‘Jesus: The Lord Has Risen’ felt more like something by a Church choir, instead of a Palash Sen pop song that is about culture, love, relationships, social and political issues.

A report in ScoopWhoop says, “It was Palash’s inner calling that led to the making of the latest song ‘Jesus: The Lord Has Risen’. This latest song by Euphoria band is first of its kind and was shot in and around the Sattal Christian Ashram in Nainital. Palash Sen believes that while a lot of famous singers get trapped into the commerce involved with the industry. It’s high time that artists should follow their heart and do what they can independently once in a while.”

Presenting India’s first Hind Rock song about the Rockstar- Jesus Christ. Euphoria’s ‘The Lord Has Risen’ out now – http://t.co/8sCrTkB7q6 — Dr. Palash Sen (@docpalash) April 17, 2017

The video also has glimpses of Jesus walking in the dense jungle, staring at the sky and in the final segment, he touches Palash and keeps moving forward. Then the caption appears, “Now if we have died with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with him.”

