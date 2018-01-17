Enrique Iglesias and wife Anna Kournikova share first photos of their twin babies

Enrique Iglesias and wife Anna Kournikova posted photos with each kid and the captions read, “My Sunshine.” Enrique Iglesias and wife Anna Kournikova posted photos with each kid and the captions read, “My Sunshine.”

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova surprised everyone with the news that they had welcomed twins on December 16 last year, having managed to keep the pregnancy under wraps. On Tuesday, probably celebrating the kids’ one month of birth, the 42-year-old singer and the 36-year-old former tennis ace shared the first photos of the babies.

The happy parents posted photos with each kid and the captions read, “My Sunshine.”

Enrique and Anna have been together for 16 years since meeting on the set of the hitmaker’s music video for Escape but are believed not to be married. They have been strictly private about their relationship and have not been seen in public for nearly a year.

See the first clicks of Enrique Iglesias and wife Anna Kournikova’s son Nicholas and daughter Lucy:

Enrique had once caused quite a flutter when he introduced Kournikova as his wife during a concert in Anna’s native of Russia in 2011. But the musician later claimed he simply got caught up in the moment, adding that being married or not has no bearing on how much he loves Kournikova.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd