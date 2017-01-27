Elton John to score The Devil Wears Prada musical

Elton John has been tapped to write the music for the Broadway adaptation of the 2003 Lauren Weisberger novel The Devil Wears Prada Elton John has been tapped to write the music for the Broadway adaptation of the 2003 Lauren Weisberger novel The Devil Wears Prada

Imagine the Broadway adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, that too music scored by Elton John. Isn’t that exciting?

You read it right!

The 69-year-old music maestro has been tapped to write the music for the Broadway adaptation of the 2003 Lauren Weisberger novel and 2006 movie, along with lyricist and writer Paul Rudnick, reports the New York Daily.

In a statement on the same, Elton said, “Reimagining ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ for the musical theater is super exciting. I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

Producers Kevin McCollum and Fox Stage Productions’ Bob Cohen said in a joint statement, “To bring The Devil Wears Prada to the stage, we knew we needed to find artists as inimitable as the characters in the story.”

“We needed artists whose work has run the gamut from music and publishing to drama and fashion. We could only think of two names: Elton John and Paul Rudnick,” the statement added.

On the same note, ‘The Devil Wears Prada, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, follows a recent college graduate who finds herself working for hard-as-nails Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly.

The movie was nominated for three Golden Globes and two Oscars, where Streep won a Globe for ‘best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy’ and Oscar for ‘best actress.’