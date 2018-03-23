Rod Stewart on Elton John’s farewell tour: It’s a trick to sell tickets

Rod Stewart has slammed Elton John’s farewell tour as a trick to lure people into buying the tickets Rod Stewart has slammed Elton John’s farewell tour as a trick to lure people into buying the tickets

Veteran singer Rod Stewart has blasted Elton John’s retirement tour, saying it is “dishonest” and “stinks of selling tickets”.

Stewart, 73, was asked by a fan about John’s 300 date ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ world tour during his appearance at the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I did email her (Elton) and said, ‘What, again dear?’ And I didn’t hear anything back. Talking about retirement, I’ve never spoken about retirement, and if I do retire, I won’t make an announcement. I’ll just fade away,” Stewart said.

“I don’t think this big deal: ‘I’m going to retire’, it stinks of selling tickets,” he added.

When Cyndi Lauper, who is touring with Stewart this summer, remarked that a retirement tour was “not a bad idea”, Stewart retorted, “It’s dishonest. It’s not rock and roll.”

Stewart and John have enjoyed a friendly rivalry for years, and in the past, they have texted each other to compare album sales.

In their conversations, they have often pretended to be women, with Stewart calling himself Phyllis while Elton is Sharon.

Music legend Elton John had earlier said that he wanted to retire, but he also wanted to make his final tour special, and go out with a bang. John had said in an earlier interview that he wanted to spend more time with his husband and two sons, which is the primary reason why he’s decided to bid the music world farewell.

