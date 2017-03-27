Elton John celebrates 70th birthday: You’re only as old as you feel inside

Elton John celebrated his 70th birthday with friends and family. (Source: AP) Elton John celebrated his 70th birthday with friends and family. (Source: AP)

Several Hollywood biggies such as Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Neil Patrick Harris celebrated Elton John’s 70th birthday. For his illustrious career, the legendary singer was honoured at Red Studios by host Rob Lowe, along with musical performances at the weekend birthday bash, reported People magazine.

Talking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, John said, “Some people don’t like birthdays, they don’t like celebrating, they don’t want to know about them, and I’ve always enjoyed my birthday. Seventy sounds so archaic, doesn’t it? “When I was growing up, 70 sounded like the end of the world. But things have changed — you’re only as old as you feel inside,” John said.

Elton John, right, and David Furnish arrive at Elton John’s 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Elton John, right, and David Furnish arrive at Elton John’s 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Katy Perry arrives at Elton John’s 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Katy Perry arrives at Elton John’s 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elton John, right, and Bernie Taupin arrive at Elton John’s 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Taupin on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Elton John, right, and Bernie Taupin arrive at Elton John’s 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Taupin on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The headliners for the show also included Ryan Adams and Roseanne Cash, while the guest list boasted of names such as Ryan Phillippe, Jon Hamm, Heidi Klum and Katy Perry, among others. The veteran musician had earlier celebrated his big day

with partner David Furnish and sons Elijah and Zachary. John took to Instagram where he posted a video where he and his kids can be seen gathered around a chocolate cake. “A huge thank-you to all my Facebook friends for the fabulous birthday card signed by all of you! @eltonjohn #HappyBirthdayElton,” John captioned the clip.

