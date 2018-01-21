Ed Sheeran wrote ‘Perfect’ for fiancée Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn. Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on Instagram. This should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody who know him as the “Shape of you” singer has repeatedly shown his love for Cherry publicly.

Like his emotional songs, Ed Sheeran too is known as a sentimental person. He does not even have a tough exterior. He is a marshmallow, inside and outside. In an interview with Us Magazine in March last year, Sheeran had said how one of his greatest hits of 2017 “Perfect” was inspired from a moment he shared with Cherry in Ibiza, Spain.

“‘Perfect’ was the first song that I wrote for the album, It was inspired by Cherry. The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future’s March Madness literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time. I didn’t see her first reaction to the song because she lived in New York at the time. So I just emailed it to her but she did really like it,” he had told the magazine.

Ed Sheeran also talked about his plans of having kids in the same interview. “I want kids but just because you are ready doesn’t mean it has to happen. I think you could be ready for five to 10 years and then choose the right time. But I feel positive about it,” he told the magazine.

