Ed Sheeran wishes to perform at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding

British singer Ed Sheeran, who was recently honoured with the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), is keen to perform at the forthcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 26-year-old singer, who was the most-streamed artist of 2017, was awarded an MBE by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. The ‘Shape of You’ hit-maker revealed that he has yet not been asked to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, reports people magazine.

But when asked by reporters whether he would do so if invited, to which he grinned and replied, “Yeah, why not.” The ‘Perfect’ hit-maker was sported in a blue tie, long black jacket, light blue waistcoat and grey trousers outside the ceremony at Buckingham Palace afterwards.

Ed Sheeran has worked with a range of charities like an organization East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, which he supports as an ambassador and has the Duchess of Cambridge as its royal patron. He has also been named as the biggest star on YouTube in the UK in 2017, topping the site’s most popular video lists for the year. British comedian and author Tony Hawks was also recognised during the investiture ceremony and was awarded an MBE for his charity work in Moldova.

The singer was recently in India to perform in Mumbai. It was one of the biggest musical events of the year. The British singer-songwriter was touring with his latest album, Divide. Fans were left wanting more as Ed Sheeran belted out his hits like “Shape of You”, “Thinking Out Loud”, “Perfect”, “Happier”, “The A Team”, “Sing” and “Castle On The Hill” among others.

