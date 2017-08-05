Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ becomes the most watched international video in India

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is now the most watched international music video in India. Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is now the most watched international music video in India.

Grammy Award-winning singer Ed Sheeran’s peppy number “Shape of you” is the most watched international video on YouTube in India. The song, which released in January this year, also has a huge number of covers on the video sharing website.

“We knew we had a hit the day the song was released. It’s appeal is universal as can be seen by the multitude of covers in various Indian styles and languages. We’re extremely proud to say India has made this song its own,” Arjun Sankalia, Director, International Music and Publishing at Sony Music Entertainment India, said in a statement.

“It naturally follows for ‘Shape of you’ to be the most watched international video on YouTube in India and we’re looking forward to hitting 300 million views by the end of this year.”It also topped the 2017’s’ Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Digital Songs by Nielsen Music.

The music video of “Shape of you” is the 16th most watched video watched on YouTube ever with just under 2 billion views. The song has spawned thousands of covers by renowned musicians and music groups around the world. Walk Off The Earth’s cover of the song is one of the most popular ones. Ed Sheeran has won two Grammy awards, both for the song “Thinking Out Loud”. One of his singles “I See Fire” won great critical acclaim. Sheeran sang the song for the second film in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy – The Desolation of Smaug. He also sang a promotional single for the TV series Sons of Anarchy, “Make It Rain”.

Ed Sheeran recently made a short and sweet appearance in HBO’s popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones as a Lannister soldier.

