Ed Sheeran not disappointed with Grammy snub

Ed Sheeran opens up about Grammy snub. Ed Sheeran opens up about Grammy snub.

Singer Ed Sheeran is not disappointed at missing out on a Grammy nomination in the Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, the singer, who scored the Grammy for his song “Thinking out loud”, said ‘maybe this year isn’t my year’, reports billboard.com.

“My outlook on it is some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year,” he added.

DeGeneres did not accept that explanation, and said, “That song (“Shape of you”) did not leave my head, I mean, ever.”

To this Sheeran immediately responded. “But that’s the point. That’s where you win. That’s where the validation comes from. You actually see people enjoying the songs. I’d rather have a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying… ‘This song is my wedding song,’ or ‘this song was my first kiss’.

DeGeneres was also curious about why Ed Sheeran’s “Imperfect” was his favourite song. “It was one of the fastest songs that I’d written. It just kind of came out. It’s the first song I wrote for the album and I’m not really sick of it. I still listen to it,” Ed Sheeran replied.

Sheeran has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album category for the Grammys taking place next year.

Ed Sheeran recently performed at a concert in Mumbai. The “Shape of You” singer was touring with his latest album, Divide.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd