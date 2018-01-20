Ed Sheeran announces engagement to Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran engaged to long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. Ed Sheeran engaged to long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran posted a picture with Cherry Seaborn on his Instagram page Saturday morning saying the two got engaged right before New Year. Sheeran captioned the photograph, “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”

Ed Sheeran had revealed last year how Cherry Seaborn inspired his hit song “Perfect.” Sheeran and Seaborn were friends from the time the duo attended school in Suffolk, England. They reconnected years later and dated for a while.

In an interview with PEOPLE in March, Ed Sheeran opened up about his lady-love and said, “I’ve known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Ed Sheeran with Cherry Seaborn. Ed Sheeran with Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran debuted in 2011 with the album + (plus) which has been certified seven-times platinum in the UK. In the US, Ed appeared as a guest on Taylor Swift’s fourth studio album, Red. “The A Team” was then nominated for Song of the Year at the 2013 Grammy Awards, where Ed also performed the song with Elton John. His second studio album, X (read as “multiply”) came in 2014. With songs like Thinking Out Loud, Photograph and I See Fire, it topped the charts in the UK and the US. In 2015, X also won the Brit Award for Album of the Year, and Sheeran received the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year.

In 2017, Sheeran released the album Divide, of which the song “Shape of You” was an absolute chartbuster. “Shape of You” was at the number-one spot on the singles charts of 44 countries, including the US Billboard Hot 100, as well as the UK. It also became the most streamed song on Spotify, with over 1.32 billion streams.

(With AP inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd