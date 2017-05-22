Is Ed Sheeran engaged? Russell Crowe lets it slip

Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe seem to be the best of friends Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe seem to be the best of friends

Russell Crowe seems to have let the cat out of the bag. The Gladiator actor accidentally revealed that singer Ed Sheeran and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are engaged. Speaking on the radio show “Fitzy and Wippa”, the 53-year-old actor referred to Seaborn as Sheeran’s “fiancée”, even though there’s been no formal announcement of marriage plans.

The Gladiator star described the singer’s player girlfriend Cherry as his “fiancee” while discussing his surprisingly close friendship with the chart-topper, The Sun reports. He said: “We became friends through people we know and he was on tour and came to stay. We just became friendly and he has since come back with his fiancee for more time and stuff.”

Also Read | After Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran announces his visit to India

A while ago, Ed had tried to put the marriage rumours at bay by saying that he and Cherry are “on the path” to marriage but they have no plans to tie the knot just yet. He also said that “I am not getting married soon. People just keep asking me about it. I would like to get married eventually, but it’s not impending.”

Ed and Cherry have been dating since 2015 but had kept their relationship under cover. Nothing has been said by Sheeran and we are still waiting to hear if the Shape of You singer is really getting hitched and breaking millions of hearts in the process.

Ed Sheeran also announced that he will be performing in Mumbai in November. The news came on the day when Justin Beiber was all set to rock Mumbai on 25th of May in blistering heat.

