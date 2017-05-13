Ed Sheeran collaborates with Rita Ora for a new single titled ‘Your song’

The song titled ‘Your Song’ will be released on May 26, announced Rita on her official Twitter page. The song titled ‘Your Song’ will be released on May 26, announced Rita on her official Twitter page.

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and Galway Girl has become chart busters, and fans have shown their love by making covers of his song. The most memorable one was done by a few students from IIT Roorkee. Now, Sheerios are happy because the singer has collaborated with artiste Rita Ora for a song titled “Your Song”. He had earlier penned a song for her in 2015.

Rita, in an interview with Dailymail.co.uk said, “‘Your song’ has everything I wanted to express – it’s a song that’s full of positivity and about feeling on top of the world, like everything is going right and that’s where my life is right now.”

I’m so excited to share that my new single ‘Your Song’ is coming on 26th May. Can’t wait for you guys to hear it! 💥 http://t.co/xUdZrxXhwf pic.twitter.com/QvalRJPhE6 — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) May 12, 2017

She added, “I love working with Ed and Steve (British producer Steve Mac); it was incredible to really bring this idea to life with some of the most talented songwriters of our time. Ed and I have been friends since our teens, it’s brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single, we definitely click creatively.”

The single will be Rita’s first new material since 2015’s “Body on me”. “Your song” is due to release on May 26. Ed on the other hand recently announced a few more stops in Asia as a part of his world tour. The pop singer will be visiting India in November and will be performing in Mumbai. The official announcement was made on his website, however, no further details about the organisers or the venue has been divulged. Ed Sheeran’s fans in India are now looking forward to another live concert in Mumbai following Justin Bieber.

