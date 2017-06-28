Ed Sheeran announces UK tour for 2018, to have seven gigs in Ireland too

Singer Ed Sheeran has announced a new tour for 2018 in the UK and Ireland. Singer Ed Sheeran has announced a new tour for 2018 in the UK and Ireland.

Two-time Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has announced a stadium tour for 2018 in the UK and Ireland. The announcement came just days after his hit Glastonbury performance. The tour, which is spread over May-August, will have seven stadium gigs in Ireland followed by acts in the UK and a few cities in Europe, reports The Sun.

He will play Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Belfast in Ireland. He will begin the tour on May 4 at Pairc Ui Caoimh in Cork on May 4 2018, with a second date at the venue on the following date. He will then play Boucher Road Playing Fields, in Belfast on May 9 before Galway’s Pearse Stadium on Saturday May 12 and Sunday May 13. The Dublin dates will see him play the Phoenix Park on May 16 and 18.

He will hit Europe on June 28 with the first gig in Amsterdam and will conclude the tour in Warsaw on August 11. Tickets will go on sale on July 8 on Sheeran’s official website, Ticketmaster and other usual sources. The prices are are currently unknown. There’s also news on the singer’s fourth studio album. It is being reported that the album would be titled Subtract or Minus. It will compete the quadrilogy of mathematically named albums, after Plus (+), Multiply (X) and Divide (÷). In a recent interview, Sheeran said that he has six or seven songs ready for the album and it’s “very acoustic. The release date of the album is not known yet. “I have been working on this one (fourth album) since the same time as +. Every year, I write a song that will go on it,” Sheeran told The Sun. The “Photograph” hitmaker added, “So, I have about six, seven at the moment. It’s not necessarily experimental, but I don’t think there will be any hot radio songs on it this time. It’s very acoustic record, very acoustic. It’s within that vein.” Sheeran’s third album ÷ , released earlier this year, is the biggest selling album of the year so far, having sold over eight million copies globally in three months. It’s seven times platinum in Ireland and his single “Shape of You” has surpassed 1.5 billion streams. (With IANS inputs)

