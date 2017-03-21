Drake’s More Life surpasses Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You in 24 hours, registers 89.9 million streams on Apple Music

Drake’s More Life creates storm within 24 hours of release. Drake’s More Life creates storm within 24 hours of release.

We have not been able to get over Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You yet and it already seems like yesterday’s news. For the world is already hooked to this new number by Drake, More Life, and demolished records are the proof. Surpassing the record of Shape of You, Drake’s new single More Life has broken all the single-day album stream records on Apple Music with 89.9 million streams within just 24 hours. According to The Verge, Apple Music far outpaced Spotify, which streamed the album 61.3 million times in its first day, a record for the service. Apart from this, the Canadian rapper has broken the record for single-day artist streams, with 76,355,041 streams.

The album More Life has 22 songs, which also includes some numbers by guest artists like Kanye West, Sampha and others. New York Times quotes the album to be “a nuanced collection of 22 new songs that recall various stages of Drake’s own development, as well as a tour of other styles and artists that he’s partial to. It is both craven and elegant — a collection that’s well matched to the medium and a logical extension of what Drake has been offering for years.”

Drake’s new album More Life has 22 songs. Drake’s new album More Life has 22 songs.

Drake previously released his short film Please Forgive and his studio album Views exclusively on Apple Music, however, this time his album More Life would not be streaming only on this streaming platform.

A website reports that Amazon has confirmed that the project will be available on their service at the same time as the Apple Music release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd