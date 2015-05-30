Documentary on A.R. Rahman screened at White House

A R Rahman tweeted: On the way to the White House for a screening of ‘Jai Ho’.

A detailed account on musical influences of double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman found its way inside the White House in Washington through a special screening of “Jai Ho”, a documentary on his work.

The 60-minute documentary was screened on Friday.

The “Mozart of Madras”, who has hit the right notes with each of his compositions with examples like “O rey chhori” and “Tum tak”, became a part of the special moment.

“On the way to the White House for a screening of ‘Jai Ho’,” Rahman tweeted on Friday night as per Indian Standard Time.

Directed by Umesh Aggarwal, the film celebrates Rahman’s achievements through his career, which spans two decades.

Considered one of the world’s most influential people by Time magazine, the music maestro’s work includes over 120 film scores worldwide.

Rahman is a name to reckon in the international circuit and has also done India proud by getting two Oscars for his music in “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2009 — Best Original Music Score and Best Original Song, which he shares with lyricist Gulzar.

The documentary explores the evolution of his style of music — a fusion of eastern sensibilities and western technology.

