EXCLUSIVE India is cooler than how it’s shown in films: DJ Martin Garrix

DJ Martin Garrix loves performing in India. DJ Martin Garrix loves performing in India.

Moments before a performance, artistes, it is believed, choose to be in solitude, to relax, calm down the restlessness and focus their energies towards the action that’s going to take over on the stage. But 21-year-old Martin Garrix, one of the youngest achievers in the field of music, globally, loves to talk, from something as basic as his own music to the downside of being famous at such an early age. “It is a way to distract and relax. So, I like it,” the Dutch musician gleefully replied when asked if media interactions minutes before or after a performance irritate him.

“I love talking anyway so it is not a problem for me. The only thing is if I am sweaty after a show, I don’t like taking photographs,” he continued, his answer also a mark of the innocent, young guy behind the super successful DJ. On the sidelines of the maiden edition of TimeOut 72, a multi-genre music festival, which marked his fourth visit to India, Garrix spoke about his love for the country, dealing with fame and why he would not want to go back to the life of anonymity.

Happy new year from India! pic.twitter.com/yI1XwUYfuR — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) January 1, 2018

What brings you to India every time and how has your personal association been with the country?

For me, it is such a special, unique country. Every time I am here, I get inspired by the people, the culture and also at the shows, there is so much energy and love from the fans. That’s definitely what keeps me bringing back to the country.

If you have to pick one specific thing about India that makes it attractive, what would it be?

It’s so unique. I am from Amsterdam, which has a completely different culture from India’s. For me, travelling in general, meeting different people is really inspiring. Of course, I have seen India as a kid in all those movies and now I have seen it with my own eyes – Taj Mahal, all the temples, Mumbai and its slums… It’s such an experience and is very inspiring for me as an artiste.

How close is the real India to the one you saw in films? Did your impression of the country change?

No! It’s cooler in real life. But then everything is cooler in real life. If you see something in pictures, and when you see it in real, you feel different, you feel like, ‘I have touched this thing now.’ So, that’s the feeling.

How different is the response to your music in India from what you get in rest of the world?

One of my biggest fanbases is in India. Ever since my song releases, it goes straight up to the charts in India. To be saying something crazy, India has a better response to my music than my own country. That’s also why I love to do shows here. I get to see their love and make them happy. India is a special place.

At 21, you are among world’s topmost names in music. Has the stardom really sunk in?

It is crazy. I do think about it. (But) I think I have so much fun with it (music), I am still having so much fun that it does not feel like I am working. That’s also one of the reasons that it is going so well, because I like to do this. If I am in the studio for 15 hours, some people get tired at that thought, but I feel so happy that I was able to work for 15 hours! I don’t even call it work. My whole mindset is different. I also like to focus on the future. I have so many goals. If I set a goal for myself, I have to reach it, go for it. So, I like to challenge myself.

Do you fear that all this fame will get difficult one day because it is coming so early in your life?

I think right now it’s okay. I started touring when I was 15-16 and that time was a little bit hard because I wasn’t home for normal things and my life was very crazy compared to the lives of my friends at my school. But I definitely don’t think I miss all of that a lot. I get to see so many people, I get to make them happy. I bring my family and friends (to shows), I have an amazing team with me to travel the world with me. For me, that’s priceless.

Do you feel pressured to be a certain way and have an image because you are a star?

No, I don’t feel any pressure. The only pressure that I feel right now is that everyone knows me now so I have to be a good example and have to watch out and think ten times before I do anything. But (other than that) I am still myself.

Have you heard Bollywood music? What do you like about it?

Of course I have heard Bollywood music. It is unique, it is really refreshing. What I really like is the choice of instruments. It is so typical. I haven’t heard something like this anywhere else in the world.

Are there any Indian musicians you like and would want to collaborate with one day?

No idea yet. I will do some research and when one day, the time is right, I will do it.

Are you aware of Hindi film stars? Is there any favourite?

I have no idea. I remember faces but I am horrible at names.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd