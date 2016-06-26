Dj Khaled plans to Snapchat his son’s birth, believes his wife will support it

DJ Khaled said on the Jimmy Kimmel show that he will snapchat the birth of his child and believed that his wife would support his decision without question. (source: Express archives) DJ Khaled said on the Jimmy Kimmel show that he will snapchat the birth of his child and believed that his wife would support his decision without question. (source: Express archives)

“Victory” hitmaker DJ Khaled is planning to share the birth of his first child with the entire world on social media app Snapchat.

The 40-year-old star has become an internet phenomenon due to the popularity of his profile on the social networking service, reported Contactmusic.

“I’m having a boy – my first child, I want to Snapchat the whole birth,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show.

When asked about what his pregnant fiancee Nicole Turk thinks about being watched by millions of people while she’s in labour, Khaled’s response made it clear that his opinion on the matter is the only one that counts.

“The key is that I’m the king and every queen should support the king,” he said.

“Don’t ever play yourself. My fans want to see the real deal,” he added.

