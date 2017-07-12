Disco Deewane singer Zoheb Hassan set to make a comeback after 10 years with new album Signature. Watch videos

Zoheb Hassan has been working on his new album for about 10 years and is finally set to release it on July 21. This will be his seventh album. Zoheb Hassan has been working on his new album for about 10 years and is finally set to release it on July 21. This will be his seventh album.

Singer Zoheb Hassan gave us numerous hits in 80s and 90s. This Pakistani pop icon was a part of the duo Nazia and Zoheb. Along with his sister Nazia Hasan, the duo ruled the subcontinent back in the day and became pop icons of the country. His first solo album Kismet was released more than a decade ago. As years went by, we heard very little from Zoheb.

But here is a good news for all his fans. Zoheb has been working on his new album for about 10 years and is finally set to release it on July 21. This will be his seventh album. The singer recently, in an interview with The Express Tribune, said that the album is titled Signature and also informed that “it will be a compilation of some of my best work to date.”

The pop singer also said that there definitely will be a track in tribute to Nazia. “Actually, one of the most exciting tracks that fans will find on the album is called Sunno Sunno Dance Mix. Nazia had sung alternate versions of Koi Nahi, Disco Deewane and Boom Boom – all three of which have been put into this song.”

Zoheb Hassan also shared that renowned UK based music director DJ Swami, who has produced leading international artists such as Shania Twain, Apache Indian and Stereo Nation, has played a vital role in the production of this album. “There are also classic ballads like Silsalay to modern dance tracks like Kabhi Kabhi on the album,” he added. Additionally, Fuzon band member Imran Momina aka Emu, has specially composed three tracks for Signature.

Watch some of Zoheb Hassan’s hits:

While his last outing Kismet didn’t turn out to be a success, Zoheb is optimistic and even said every album is close to him. He added, “The thing is, every album I have done is close to my heart and I always give them my 100%. So, to me, every album is a success in itself. Many songs often don’t attract audience in the first go but creatively, they are the best experiences and I learn a lot from them.”

He continued, “Signature is a break from the teen pop music we did years ago. The music is definitely more mature and adult contemporary in its feel. I feel as a composer I have grown and the music hopefully reflects that too. But at the end of the day the Nazia & Zoheb trademark sound is still there in the current CD, just in a more modern and evolved way.”

In the last couple of decades, and especially since Kismet, his last offering, the music landscape has changed drastically. And with the shift in technology, modes of consuming music and the preference of other genres, it gets difficult for veterans to adjust. “There used to be a time when fans used to listen to various styles of music; there was everything from jazz to pop to rock and even R&B,” he said.

In the interview when he was asked whether he thinks his style of music, the classic pop, would still be relevant in the modern-day music and fans would accept it, Zoheb said his new album Signature encapsulates 10 years of his hard work. “This album is close to my heart as it is an amalgamation of my past life experiences interpreted through music. I feel a lot of people will be able to identify with the emotion and ethos of the album,” he said.

Whenever we talk about Zoheb Hassan, the conversation is bound to go in Nazia’s direction. And while she resides in everyone’s hearts and her legacy is still remembered, one may think being associated with the name prohibits Zoheb from going all out and carving his own brand, despite the fact that he has the face, age and experience to back it up. The pop star disagrees. “Nazia will always continue to play a vital role in my music. After the release of our first album we were the South-Asian sub-continent’s first pop icons. I don’t think being associated with her prohibits or hinders my own brand in any way,” he said, citing the 12 gold, four platinum and two double platinum discs he has received during his career. “I am just happy to be back singing and hope that my album is treasured by my fans for the years to come.”

