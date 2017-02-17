Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah seen jamming together, see pic

Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah were spotted together at a recording studio here. Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah were spotted together at a recording studio here.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah were spotted together at a recording studio here. The rumours are abuzz that they may be working on a collaboration. It’s likely that they were jamming together for a new track, a source said. If it’s the case, it would be after four years that Diljit and Badshah will reunite. Their last album was Proper Patola.

Now whether their new collaboration is for a film or an album they are doing together or their preparation for a possible stage show or tour they maybe doing together, remains to be seen. After Udta Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen next in Phillauri. The makers recently released a new song from the film- Dum Dum.

Going by the video, one can see Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh’s characters celebrating love which we hardly ever see anymore. A love that communicates it through eyes, that accidental touch of hands and music. Yes, it is music like none other — the heart-touching notes of sufi music, the ebb and flow of emotions.

The song has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Romy and Vivek Hariharan. The lyrics are by Anvita Dutt. Anushka shared the song with this message, “And here it is… 🎶 #DumDum, the first Sufi love song of 2017. #Phillauri 👻 कैसा लगा?”

The lyrics of the song are meaningful as well, “Dum Dum uthti hai dua, sau pankh laga tere naam ke, mera dil fakira ho gya, chal diya wo tere dham pe.” The quirky film stars Anushka as the bhoot Shashi who is still waiting for her lover, played by Diljit Dosanjh.

