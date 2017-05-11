Did Justin Bieber start swearing when people tried to click selfies with him?

Justin Bieber was happily waving to all fans, but then he started swearing. Justin Bieber was happily waving to all fans, but then he started swearing.

A few hours before Justin Bieber’s concert at the DY Patil Stadium, the Canadian pop singer had gone for some sightseeing within the city itself. He was seen interacting with underprivileged kids in Mumbai and also played a game of football with some of the locals. Before he reached the stadium, he visited a Starbucks outlet in the Inorbit Mall in the city. Naturally, when a global pop sensation all of a sudden entered the mall, all eyes were on him and everyone wished to get a selfie with the singer.

According to a report in Bollywood life, the “Baby” singer got annoyed when people started taking out their phones to get clicked with him. He was probably not in his best of moods as he was heard abusing too.

“He was happily waving to all fans, but then he started swearing. We wanted to click photos. He began shouting, ‘What the f*** is wrong with you guys’. We were shocked. We were only clicking his photos and not even asking for selfies. If he did not want to be photographed, he shouldn’t have come to Starbucks, a place that was full of people,” an eyewitness told Hindustan Times.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar’s son is a carbon copy of Justin Bieber. Their uncanny resemblance will freak you out

The “Sorry” hitmaker was also supposed to visit Jaipur and Agra, but he cancelled all his plans and took a plane right after his gig got over. He was also supposed to be at a party with all the A-listers of Bollywood, but the singer ditched them too.

For now, no one knows where Justin went after his gig last night.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd