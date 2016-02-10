Demi Lovato, Meghan Trainor to perform at the Grammys

Demi Lovato and Meghan Trainor are among the latest stars joining the line-up of performers for the 2016 Grammy Awards. Demi Lovato and Meghan Trainor are among the latest stars joining the line-up of performers for the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Along with John Legend and Luke Bryan, the two songbirds are set to team up to honor MusiCares’ Person of the Year Lionel Richie.

These stars will tackle some of the veteran musician’s solo and Commodores hits during the ceremony slated for next week.

Richie, a four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, is also scheduled to perform.

The 2016 Grammy Awards will take place on February 15.

The event will also feature a tribute to the late David Bowie that’s led by Lady GaGa.

Other musicians expected to take the stage include Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Adele, Ellie Goulding, Sam Hunt, Tori Kelly, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Pitbull.

