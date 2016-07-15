Demi Lovato feels free post break-up

Demi Lovato feels free after her break up with Wilmer Valderrama. Demi Lovato feels free after her break up with Wilmer Valderrama.

Heart attack hitmaker Demi Lovato says she feels free one month after her break up from Wilmer Valderrama, after a six years of relationship.

The former couple ended their relationship last month after nearly six years together and Lovato says she is excited about what lies ahead in her life, reported Female First.

“I feel really amazing. I feel really great and I’m growing. My life is just really, really exciting for me because I’m growing. It’s new and fresh, and I feel free.

“I think I have so many people around me that I trust and that I talk to about things and they are the ones that are quick to tell me, hey, you may be having a bad day but look at what you’ve overcome,” she said.

The 23-year-old star insists she will not hesitate to change something about her life if she is not enjoying.

“So that’s what’s really cool is to be able to surround myself with people like that. You only get one life, so if you don’t do what makes you happy in this moment, you’re doing yourself an injustice for the rest of your life.

“If you find yourself in a situation where you think maybe I’m not happy right now, maybe you have to make changes,” she added.

