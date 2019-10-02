Demi Lovato feels ‘renewed’ after getting baptised during Israel trip

Demi Lovato has revealed she was baptised in the Jordan river during her recent spiritual trip to Israel and the singer said she feels “renewed”.
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday where she opened up about exploring spirituality, something she said she had been missing for a few years now.
“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God something I’ve been missing for a few years now.
“Spirituality is so important to me to be baptised in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptised – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” Lovato said.
The musician, who identifies as an American singer that was raised Christian with Jewish ancestors, said the tour filled the “God-sized hole in my heart”.
“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made… Thank you for having me, Israel,” she said.
Lovato also shared a few photographs from the time she visited the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center and worked with special needs children at the Shalva National Center.