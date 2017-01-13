David Guetta’s Mumbai concert today as scheduled: Organisers

David Guetta is slated to perform in Mumbai this evening, in Hyderabad on Saturday and in Delhi on Sunday.

Amid reports that French DJ David Guetta’s concert has been called-off in the city, the organisers have said that the event will happen as per schedule on January 13.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had denied permission for the ‘Sunburn Arena’ event that was to be organised at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The organisers then shifted the venue to Reliance Jio Garden at BKC.

Also read | xXx Return of Xander Cage movie review: Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel film piles on the action

“The Mumbai concert has not been cancelled. It is happening as per the schedule. We have just changed the venue for the event and now we have all necessary permission to do the concert at Jio garden,” the event’s spokesperson told PTI.

David Guetta receives a warm welcome in India. David Guetta receives a warm welcome in India.

Also read | David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert cancelled for now due to ‘law and order situation’

The 49-year-old DJ’s concert in Bengaluru was cancelled yesterday over concerns of law and order. The organisers cited “law and order situation” following the molestation incident during New Year’s Eve as the reason.

Bengaluru was supposed to be Guetta’s first stop on his four-city tour. He is slated to perform in Mumbai this evening, in Hyderabad on Saturday and in Delhi on Sunday.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Sunburn is one of India’s biggest electronic dance music festivals, which is organising the Guetta charity concerts.