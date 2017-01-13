David Guetta’s concert in Hyderabad as per schedule

French DJ David Guetta will keep his date with fans at Hyderabad with authorities giving nod to the event tomorrow. French DJ David Guetta will keep his date with fans at Hyderabad with authorities giving nod to the event tomorrow.

After back-to-back cancellation of his concerts in Bengaluru and Mumbai, French DJ David Guetta will keep his date with fans here with authorities giving nod to the event tomorrow.

The two-time Grammy award-winning artiste will perform at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Gachibowli and police officials said the organisers, Sunburn, had approached them last week and permission has been granted.

“Permission has been granted for the concert,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) Vishwa Prasad told PTI.

The organisers had sought permission for holding the event last week and the same has been accorded, another police officer said, adding the concert should end by 10 PM.

Around 4,000-5,000 people are expected for the event, he said.

“Welcome to Hyderabad David Guetta. Look forward to hosting you tomorrow. Cyberabad police committed to ensure a glitch free event as always,” the official Twitter handle of Cyberabad police posted, which was retweeted by Sunburn.

In Mumbai, the Police said that the organisers Sunburn did not complete the “mandatory requirements and legal formalities”.

Organisers had approached Mumbai Police for granting permission for the event, but it has been rejected.

“We have rejected permission to organisers of Sunburn Arena event today for not completing the mandatory requirements and legal formalities,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson and DCP Ashok Dudhe.

“Organisers of the Sunburn event came to us for permissions at the last moment. They did not inform or discuss plans about safety and security of the people who were going to attend the event. They did not show us maps of the event venue and traffic management plans as well,” Dudhe added.

