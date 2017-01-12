David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert cancelled for now due to ‘law and order situation’

DJ David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert scheduled here for tonight, has been scrapped with the organisers citing “law and order situation” following the molestation incident during New Year’s Eve as the reason. DJ David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert scheduled here for tonight, has been scrapped with the organisers citing “law and order situation” following the molestation incident during New Year’s Eve as the reason.

French DJ David Guetta’s concert, scheduled here for tonight, has been scrapped with the organisers citing “law and order situation” following the molestation incident during New Year’s Eve as the reason.

The DJ, 49, is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bangalore and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

“Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year’s Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city.

“We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence today’s concert unfortunately stands cancelled,” Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.

The organisers said they hope to “reschedule” the concert if they get permission from the authorities and the artiste but there is no clarity at the moment.

The SP, Bengaluru Rural told ANI that the concert was not cancelled, it was just postponed due to APMC polls. “No law & order problem,” he said.

“Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule,” Singh said.