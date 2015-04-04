Chris Brown remixes Beyonce’s song ‘Jealous’

Beyonce, 33, said Brown did the remix ‘some months ago’.

Singer Chris Brown has remixed R&B star Beyonce’s track “Jealous”, for her collaboration album.

Beyonce, 33, said Brown did the remix ‘some months ago’, reported Aceshowbiz.

Brown, 25, adds a new verse on the track originally featured on Beyonce’s 2013 self-titled surprise album. His vocals appear midway through the song as he talks about his insecurities.

“Queen B, I’m trippin’ ’cause I’m a little insecure when your phone go off,” he sings. “So mad I’m drunk texting/ Now I’m reminiscing how we fell in love in Texas/ Girl, I’m jealous.”

“I did the jealous remix some months ago for the Beyonce collaboration album but it was never used. Glad you guys get to hear it,” wrote Brown.

The “collaboration album” he talked about is probably the “Beyonce” reissue which arrived last year and features remixes by Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West.

