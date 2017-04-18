Chris Brown accused of punching photographer, police investigating the incident 

Police is investigating Chris Brown’s case. Police is investigating Chris Brown’s case.

Singer Chris Brown is under investigation by police for allegedly punching a photographer who was documenting his nightclub appearance in Tampa, Florida.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter is believed to have been involved in a fight at nightclub Aja Channelside in the early hours of Monday, and was embroiled in the scuffle when the venue’s in-house photographers kept trying to take pictures of him.

According to tmz.com, the “Loyal” hitmaker and his entourage continually asked the staff to stop taking photographs.

The photographer claims that when he tried to take a crowd shot with Brown in the DJ booth, the singer jumped over a couch and punched him in the face.

The photographer also added that Brown has caused him to suffer from a painful jaw, as well as a split lip, and he is reportedly seeking medical attention.

In the footage of the aggressive brawl — posted on tmz.com, Brown can be seen wearing a red jumper, running to the side of the stage and throwing punches, before being hurled away.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, the nightclub released a statement over the issue and accused the star of abuse. They wrote, “Dear patrons: Incidents like the ones caused by Chris Brown and his team are very sad to see. As everyone witnessed he showed up to the club at around 1:30am. After only a few minutes of being there, Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue. AJA Channelside and our employees apologize for the inconvenience. Assault charges were pressed and we are dealing with the proper authorities accordingly. We appreciate your constant support!”

Check out the club’s facebook post:

Tampa Police Department released a statement that they are investigating the incident.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd