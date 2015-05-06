Chris Brown accused of being involved in fight

Rapper Chris Brown has been accused of being involved in a fight at a hotel in Las Vegas.(Source: Reuters)

Rapper Chris Brown has been accused of being involved in a fight at a hotel in Las Vegas.

A man was taken to hospital after a row turned violent on a basketball court at the Palms Casino Resort.

The police have not managed to speak to the 26-year-old singer but have asked him to sign a paper agreeing to a court date in a few months time, reported BBC online.

Las Vegas police said Brown is suspected of being involved in the beating of a man on Saturday night.

The man claims Brown punched him and as he defended himself another man who was with the singer also hit him.

Authorities say Brown has not responded yet.

His publicist has denied he was involved in a fight. Nicole Perna said, “Chris is currently in Las Vegas. He has a suite at the hotel that has a basketball court and invited friends to come play. An unruly individual showed up uninvited and was removed from the premises.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App