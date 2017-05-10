Chennai Express singer Chinmayi Sripaada gets robbed in the USA, shares the incident on Twitter

Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter and shared the news with her fans. Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter and shared the news with her fans.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada who was in San Francisco for a concert, has shared that her car was robbed in the US during her stay there. The singer, who has lent her voice to many chartbusters including “Titli” from Chennai Express, and has given back-to-back hits down south in films like A Aa, Janatha Garage, Majnu and Premam, shared the incident with her fans on Twitter.

She wrote, “So… I got robbed. Parked Car got vandalised in the USA. TIL – leave nothing in the car. I was standing right by the smashed glass and it took me 5 minutes to realise things were missing.”

Chinmayi was quick enough to report about the incident, “The police here in SFO were really kind and told me break-ins were common. I hope I get the stuff back. And seriously I hope I am done with nonsense. Like really. Over quota. God, please go play with someone else. Thankfully a neighbour scared the thief from stealing more stuff and a red haired girl is caught on camera. Good people still walk the earth,” she wrote.

The singer also shared a picture of her car and wrote, “Thats all was left of the back seat. Ah well. Have experienced robbery as well.” She was recently targeted by the ‘hacked’ Twitter account of radio host and playback singer Suchitra, in a series of unsavoury tweets.

Interestingly, she is not the first celebrity to face such robbery issues in the country. Earlier, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s passport was stolen in the US. Indian Embassy officials had to arrange a temporary passport for him to be able to fly back to India.

