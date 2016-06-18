Latest News

Calvin Harris doing good amid Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston new romance

Calvin Harris said that he is doing good after romantic pictures of Taylor Swift and actor Tom Hiddleston surfaced online.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: June 18, 2016 2:36 pm
DJ Calvin Harris says he is doing good after romantic pictures of Taylor Swift and actor Tom Hiddleston surfaced online.

The 32-year-old Scottish DJ was asked about his ex-girlfriend and the British actor’s budding romance to which he reacted saying everything is fine with him, reported Aceshowbiz.

Harris was on his way to the gym when photographers asked him if the Bad Blood hitmaker cheated on him?

“It’s all good, she’s doing her thing, she’s doing her thing dude,” he replied.

The record producer was all smiles during the outing.

Swift, 26, and Harris broke up earlier this month, and just weeks after their split, the singer was caught kissing, and cuddling with Hiddleston, 35, on the beach in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

