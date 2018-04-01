‘Bulleya’ hitmaker Amit Mishra wants to sing for Hrithik Roshan

Singer Amit Mishra is looking forward to his US tour, which will commence from April 6 Singer Amit Mishra is looking forward to his US tour, which will commence from April 6

Singer Amit Mishra, who has sung in films starring Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, wants to lend his voice to actor Hrithik Roshan.

“There are a lot of actors on my list that I would like to sing for. One of them is Hrithik Roshan. He is such a great actor, performer and an amazing dancer. I would also love to sing again for actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra,” Mishra told IANS in an email interview.

On life after the hit track Bulleya from the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he said, “Life has changed a lot since then. I got a lot of great work, I am still getting good opportunities and the chance to work with the best technicians in the industry. I’m looking forward to prove myself yet again and deliver the best.”

He is now looking forward to the US tour, which will commence on April 6, with composer Pritam and more artistes.

“I’ll be performing with the music maestro himself. We are going to the US and we will be performing in various cities. This is such a great opportunity for me and it has always been a pleasure to work with Pritamda.”

“He has been a great mentor and the coolest music director one can work with. Endless rehearsals are of course, part of such big concerts,” said Amit, also known for songs like “Manma emotion”, “Radio” and “Galti se mistake”.

He is also excited about his video single, which he said will be out very soon. I’m featuring a band in that. I’m looking forward to working with more music directors and artistes,” he added. Mishra has sung solo songs, but is also known for doing duets with other male singers. Does it bother him that he is not the sole voice in a song?

“Not really. We (singers) are only elements that convey a director’s and music director’s vision. They always know the best. Sure, you’ll wonder ‘why two singers?’ But eventually, they are the ones who have the final idea and know what they want,” said Amit, who has worked with singers like Arijit Singh and Kamaal Khan.

