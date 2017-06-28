Bruno Mars’ latest song ‘Versace on the Floor’ gets a David Guetta remix

DJ David Guetta has collaborated with Bruno Mars for his latest song Versace on the Floor. DJ David Guetta has collaborated with Bruno Mars for his latest song Versace on the Floor.

Grammy Award winning DJ David Guetta, who has collaborated with Bruno Mars for a remix version of the latter’s latest song, says the track is a combination of different worlds. Together, they have released “Versace on the Floor (Bruno Mars vs. David Guetta)”. “I’m super proud that I had the opportunity to work with Bruno Mars on Versace on the Floor. It is more than a remix; it is a collaboration and combination of different worlds together. My goal was to make it more dance and DJ friendly, but still respect the music that he came with, and keep the song and his voice intact because it’s so beautiful,” Guetta said in a statement.

“I hoped to create something that would not just be for one community, just like Bruno makes quality music that speaks to a wide audience. He’s really a next level musician and songwriter. I knew that already, but by working on his music I realised it even more so,” he added. “The third and most recent track from Mars’ album, “24K Magic”, the offcial audio stream of “Versace On The Floor” has already touched 117 million views on YouTube alone. The remix by Guetta was made available online on Tuesday.

The 24K Magic World Tour is the third concert tour by Bruno Mars, organised to support his album 24K Magic. It began on March 28 at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, and will conclude at Perth Arena in Perth on March 29, 2018. He has also been posting some fun behind-the-scene videos on his official Instagram handle.

