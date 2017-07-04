Britney Spears’ Jerusalem visit left the city in chaos. Here is how

Britney Spears creates a lot of mayhem in her Israel concert. Britney Spears creates a lot of mayhem in her Israel concert.

Singer Britney Spears arrival in Israel has caused a commotion. It’s the pop star’s first visit to the country and a tour of the holy sites in Jerusalem on July 2 was described by Israeli news outlets as a veritable mob scene, reports variety.com.

While Spears’s security detail was substantial, the Western Wall is mainly accessible by foot. This presented a challenge for the singer and her team as they made their way through mobs of fans, press and onlookers. Spears was there to perform at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park on Monday.

There has also been some chaos concerning a possible meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Ynet, Spears cancelled a supposed visit, but it has also been reported that the meeting was never confirmed, something that the PM’s office seemed to acknowledge. Ahead of the concert, Spears will visit pediatric cancer patients.

The concert was reportedly more about dancing than singing, but fans still had a great time. She was recently accused of lip syncing her songs at a concert which seriously offended her. Fans have said it was difficult to recognise whether she was singing live or music was being piped in the Israel gig. She sang her hit numbers “Toxic”, “Shalom”, “Work Bitch”, “Slave 4 U”, “Circus” and her latest EDM track, “Make Me”. More than 55,000 fans were present for the concert even though temperatures were soaring to 28 degrees Celsius.

Britney Spears’ arrival in Jerusalem has created chaos forcing her to cancel her meeting with the prime minister pic.twitter.com/m6mEg5Qm1p — ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@TheGloryBritney) July 2, 2017

I’ve had such an amazing time performing in Asia over these last few weeks!! One final stop in Tel Aviv on Monday!! pic.twitter.com/vd5QfjipMC — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 1, 2017

Tel Aviv here I come!! Can’t wait to take the stage at Park Hayarkon on July 3rd! Hey @therealguypines, see you there!! pic.twitter.com/5eO9VuykTA — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 23, 2017

Prior to Israel, Spears had spent the last few weeks performing in Asia as part of her Britney: Live in Concert tour.

(with inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd