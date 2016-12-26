Bollywood pays tribute to George Michael: Your music will stay with us forever

British pop superstar George Michael is no more. British pop superstar George Michael is no more.

The world woke up to the sad demise of British pop superstar George Michael, who rose to fame as a member of the music duo ‘Wham!’ a day after Christmas.

The Tinsel Town took to their Twitter handles to share their thoughts on the huge loss to the Global Music platform.

“RIP George Michael… Your music will stay with us forever…” A.R Rahman.

“RIP George Michael :( may you sing in heaven,” Shruti Haasan.

“Waking up with lesser faith today. Leaving behind a legacy and a world lesser talented.. #RIPGeorgeMichael #GoneTooSoon #TimelessLegend,” Nimrat Kaur.

“Ur Music will impact d World only when ur Melody becomes ‘one’ with d emotions of your Soul…#Music #Passion #Soul,” Adnan Sami.

“Just came to know that the legend and our favorite @GeorgeMichael is no more.. may God bless his soul. Rest in Peace,” Mika Singh.

“#RIPGeorge,” Purab kohli.

Check out Bollywood’s tribute to George Michael:

RIP George Michael… Your music will stay with us forever… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael :( may you sing in heaven — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) December 26, 2016

Waking up with lesser faith today. Leaving behind a legacy and a world lesser talented.. #RIPGeorgeMichael #GoneTooSoon #TimelessLegend — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 26, 2016

Such incredible songs! Always wanted 2 watch him live in concert. A wish that won't be fulfilled..His songs will live on. #GeorgeMichael RIP — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 26, 2016

Just came to know that the legend and our favorite @GeorgeMichael is no more.. may God bless his soul. Rest in Peace 🙏🏽… — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 25, 2016

The star passed away on Sunday, at age 53, due to heart failure, as confirmed by his publicist to BBC, who said, he “passed away peacefully at home.”

The statement continued, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peaceful at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, had an award-winning career in the music industry that spanned for nearly forty years. He was also said to have sold more than 100 million albums all throughout his illustrious career.