Birthday special: KJ Yesudas’ top ten Hindi songs

Having been in the industry for more than five decades, KJ Yesudas remains one of India’s most celebrated singers having sung more than 50,000 songs and in every Indian language including Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. He is fondly called the Gana Gandharvan (The Celestial Singer) by fans.
Yesudas has also been showered with accolades all through his career, so much so, that he has won the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer seven times. He has even received five Filmfare awards, and the State Award for the Best Playback Singer for a whopping forty-three times, including awards given by the state governments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. In fact, in 1987, KJ Yesudas had to even request the Kerala government to stop awarding him the Kerala State Award as he had already been honoured by them twenty three times. On his 78th birthday, here’s a playlist of his top ten Hindi songs.
Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara
Dil Ke Tukde Tukde Karke Muskurake Chal Diye
Janeman Janeman Tere Do Nayan
Jab Deep Jale Aana
Chand Jaise Mukhde Pe
Surmayee Akhiyon Mein
Aapki Mehki Huyi Zulf Ko
Tu Jo Mere Sur Me Sur Milale
Mohabbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai
Mana Ho Tum Behad Hasin
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App