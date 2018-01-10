Birthday special: KJ Yesudas’ top ten Hindi songs

It’s KJ Yesudas’ 78th birthday today. It’s KJ Yesudas’ 78th birthday today.

Having been in the industry for more than five decades, KJ Yesudas remains one of India’s most celebrated singers having sung more than 50,000 songs and in every Indian language including Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. He is fondly called the Gana Gandharvan (The Celestial Singer) by fans.

Yesudas has also been showered with accolades all through his career, so much so, that he has won the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer seven times. He has even received five Filmfare awards, and the State Award for the Best Playback Singer for a whopping forty-three times, including awards given by the state governments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. In fact, in 1987, KJ Yesudas had to even request the Kerala government to stop awarding him the Kerala State Award as he had already been honoured by them twenty three times. On his 78th birthday, here’s a playlist of his top ten Hindi songs.

Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara

Dil Ke Tukde Tukde Karke Muskurake Chal Diye

Janeman Janeman Tere Do Nayan

Jab Deep Jale Aana

Chand Jaise Mukhde Pe

Surmayee Akhiyon Mein

Aapki Mehki Huyi Zulf Ko

Tu Jo Mere Sur Me Sur Milale

Mohabbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai

Mana Ho Tum Behad Hasin

